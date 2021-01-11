MACCI celebrates 75 years

(WAOW) -- The Marshfield Area Chamber Commerce & Industry is celebrating 75 years of supporting the area economy.

From relocating every interested employee when Figi's closed to more recently facilitating a job fair for former Verso Mill workers, chamber president Scott Larson president said their job is more difficult now but every bit as necessary.

"It is really a mixed feeling," said Larson. "One, you're really proud of being around for 75 years and… a bit melancholy that we are not able to do it in the former fashion."

The chamber has moved most of its events online during the pandemic but continues making an impact.