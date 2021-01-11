Lehigh University trustees rescind Trump’s honorary degree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University’s board is stripping President Donald Trump of an honorary degree it granted to him more than three decades ago. The executive committee of the private university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, moved to rescind the 1988 honor a day after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol shortly after Trump made a speech nearby. The Lehigh Board of Trustees affirmed that decision on Friday but didn’t elaborate on its reasoning. Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, said Friday it also rescinded an honorary degree it gave Trump in 2004.