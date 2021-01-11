Iran tells SKorea its seized vessel a matter for the courts

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has told a visiting South Korean delegation that the release of its vessel and crew seized by Iranian forces is a matter for the courts and out of the government’s hands. The development Monday comes amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries. The official IRNA news agency quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying in a meeting with South Korea’s first vice foreign minister that the Iranian government cannot intervene in the case, which is “under review in the legal and judicial framework.” The South Korean-flagged tanker was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Jan. 5 in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.