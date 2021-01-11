Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane’s black boxes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday. The search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors. Divers are looking for the cockpit voice and flight data recorders in seabed mud where signals from the black boxes have been detected. Investigators also have interviewed the air traffic controllers who were in charge of the plane at the time of the crash. Indonesian officials say the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will be joining their investigation.