Guard withdraws from Wisconsin city after charging decision

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Guard has withdrawn from a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man didn’t materialize. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Tuesday decided not to charge Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey for shooting Jacob Blake in the back this past summer. The shooting sparked chaotic protests that went on for several nights. Authorities anticipated similar protests in the wake of the charging decision and Gov. Tony Evers sent 500 troops to the city. But large-scale demonstrations didn’t happen and Evers announced Monday the troops have left the city. Blake supporters marched in the city Monday afternoon but the event was peaceful.