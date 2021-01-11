Germany’s Merkel: Trump’s Twitter eviction ‘problematic’

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says the German leader considers the U.S. President Donald Trump’s eviction from Twitter by the company “problematic.” Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the microblogging platform on Friday, citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president. Asked about Twitter’s decision, Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday that the operators of social media platforms “bear great responsibility for political communication not being poisoned by hatred, by lies and by incitement to violence.” But he said a decision by company management, rather than under rules defined by legislators, to permanently suspend the president’s account is “problematic.”