Following ban of President Trump on various social media sites, experts say policies likely to be enforced in similar way going forward

(WAOW) -- After being banned from multiple social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, President Trump responding through the POTUS twitter account saying he had his own platform in the works and said twitter was "all about promoting a radical left platform."

However, because social media sites are private companies they do have the ability to ban users without it being considered a First Amendment violation. Twitter cited inciting violence as one of the reasons for suspending the president's personal account.

"The First Amendment is about government censuring people to speak, it's not about private companies ability to censure," said UW Madison Faculty Associate Don Stanley.

In the last week, many social media sites have taken a firmer stance when it comes to enforcing their policies.

"You're starting to see these companies take responsibility or accountability for 'OK we do play a role. What that role is can impact people's lives offline. Now we got to be conscience of what we do,'" said Stanley.

Stanley said it's likely that more account breaking similar policies will continue to be banned going forward.