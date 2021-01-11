Edgar dominates Newman, along with other local prep scores

Edgar dominates Newman, along with other local prep scoresNew
Here are the prep scores from across our area for Monday Jan. 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Edgar 65 Newman 26
- Pacelli 51 Wild Rose 48
- Phillips 72 Abbotsford 39
- Onalaska 71 Wisconsin Rapids 60
- Assumption 85 Marathon 45
- Colby 52 Gilman 51
- Columbus Catholic 63 Greenwood 18
- Neillsville 71 Loyal 27
- Almond-Bancroft 47 Port Edwards 36
- Rhinelander 70 Tomahawk 30
- Auburndale 35 Stratford 31
- Rosholt 63 Tri-County 23
- Athens 65 Rib Lake 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Bowler 65 Pittsville 53
- Port Edwards 51 Almond-Bancroft 46
- Chippewa Falls 57 Medford 47
- Neillsville 70 Colby 55
- Abbotsford 47 Greenwood 40
- Lakeland 62 Wausau East 51
BOYS HOCKEY
- Ashland 8 Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut 4
- Ashwaubenon 4 Mosinee 2
GIRLS HOCKEY