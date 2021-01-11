Skip to Content

Edgar dominates Newman, along with other local prep scores

Here are the prep scores from across our area for Monday Jan. 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Edgar 65 Newman 26
  • Pacelli 51 Wild Rose 48
  • Phillips 72 Abbotsford 39
  • Onalaska 71 Wisconsin Rapids 60
  • Assumption 85 Marathon 45
  • Colby 52 Gilman 51
  • Columbus Catholic 63 Greenwood 18
  • Neillsville 71 Loyal 27
  • Almond-Bancroft 47 Port Edwards 36
  • Rhinelander 70 Tomahawk 30
  • Auburndale 35 Stratford 31
  • Rosholt 63 Tri-County 23
  • Athens 65 Rib Lake 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Bowler 65 Pittsville 53
  • Port Edwards 51 Almond-Bancroft 46
  • Chippewa Falls 57 Medford 47
  • Neillsville 70 Colby 55
  • Abbotsford 47 Greenwood 40
  • Lakeland 62 Wausau East 51

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Ashland 8 Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut 4
  • Ashwaubenon 4 Mosinee 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Alex Stewart

