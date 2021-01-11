Army investigating officer who led group to Washington rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing Captain Emily Rainey’s involvement in last week’s events. Rainey says she acted within military regulations and that no one in her group broke the law. Maj. Daniel Lessard says the 30-year-old is assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg. Rainey says her group attended the rally but did not enter the Capitol.