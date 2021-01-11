Antetokounmpo, Bucks pull away late to beat Magic 121-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence because of a minor back injury and scored 22 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-99. Antetokounmpo started slowly and battled through second-half foul trouble before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee won a second straight and beat Orlando for a fifth consecutive time in the regular season. Khris Middleton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, while reserve Bobby Portis played well for a second straight game, scoring 20 points. Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 13 rebounds to lead the short-handed Magic, who have lost three straight.