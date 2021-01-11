Airbnb banning rioters, hate groups ahead of inauguration

Airbnb says it’s reviewing reservations in the Washington, D.C., area ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration and will bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity. The move comes as some D.C. officials ask Airbnb, VRBO and other rental hosts to take down their listings until the inauguration is over. Airbnb has had a policy of removing guests who are confirmed to be members of hate groups since 2017, when it blocked guests who were headed to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The San Francisco-based company says it’s also blocking from its platform anyone arrested at last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.