2 dead, 1 injured in Waushara Co. head on crash

WAUSHARA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — On Saturday shortly before 6 pm, the Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls for a two vehicle crash described as "head on."

The crash occurred on State Road 21, a tenth of a mile easy of County Road V.

Police say a vehicle traveling east bound was passing a semi and struck a vehicle traveling westbound.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the westbound vehicle transported to a UW Hospital by ambulance and air medical.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

No further is being released at this time.