Skip to Content

2 dead, 1 injured in Waushara Co. head on crash

8:58 am Top StoriesWisconsin News
Police-Lights-1

WAUSHARA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — On Saturday shortly before 6 pm, the Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls for a two vehicle crash described as "head on."

The crash occurred on State Road 21, a tenth of a mile easy of County Road V.

Police say a vehicle traveling east bound was passing a semi and struck a vehicle traveling westbound.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the westbound vehicle transported to a UW Hospital by ambulance and air medical.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

No further is being released at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content