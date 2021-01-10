Wisconsin small businesses receive more than $200 million from We’re All In grants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) and Governor Evers announced because of the We're All In grants, local small businesses received approximately $240 million last year.

The grants aided nearly 55,000 of the state's small business that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the WEDC, this was the largest direct-aid program for small businesses in their history.

“Wisconsin’s small businesses have exemplified remarkable resilience throughout this pandemic, finding new, innovative ways to keep the doors open and the lights on. But it wasn’t easy and I am glad we were able to provide this critically needed support,” said Gov. Evers.

He continued, “We aren’t out of the woods just yet and it is vital that we continue to support our local businesses and their employees to help them get through these tough times.”

The funds for the We're All In grants came from the federal CARES Act and were issued to Wisconsin small business in three phases.