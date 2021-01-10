Turning colder later this week, with wind and some snow

Like many days recently, the weather today featured patchy fog and plenty of clouds through the day. There was some clearing during the late morning and afternoon across the far-north. Mid afternoon temperatures ranged from the low to mid 20s, near the seasonal averages.

The clouds will linger this evening and tonight, with patchy fog possible.

The rather stagnant and somewhat mild recent pattern has occurred due to a split storm track flow across North America, with the northern branch running along the U.S.-Canadian border, and the southern well to the south of Wisconsin. This pattern will continue through midweek, so more cloud cover, patchy fog, and relatively mild conditions are expected in our area.

Later in the week the two storm tracks will merge, forming a deep trough of low pressure over the eastern half of the country. This will allow gusty northwest winds to bring colder air southward from Canada, resulting in a more seasonal temperature pattern. Some snow will be possible Thursday into Friday throughout the area, along with lake-effect snow showers across northern Wisconsin.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. January 10, 2021

