Stevens Point in talks to change sign ordinance

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point officials are clearing the air when it comes to yard signs of all types, as some residents call for signs to be removed in a timely manner.

Right now, the city currently has ordinances regulating how long yard signs can be in place based on time frame, placement and size.

While the city is looking at possibly changing the ordinance, Mayor Mike Wiza says it will not be due to content.

"What we'd be looking at over the course of the next couple of months is updating our zoning code to reflect the wishes of what our community wants in regards to the time a sign can be up," he said.

Wiza is encouraging residents who may be offended by peoples' signs to respect their personal rights.