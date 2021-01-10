Skip to Content

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

New
11:07 am National news from the Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says a South Korean diplomatic delegation has arrived in the country to negotiate the release of a vessel amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries. The tanker seizure came as Iranian officials have been pressing South Korea to release some $7 billion in assets tied up in the country’s banks due to American sanctions. Iran maintains the tanker and its 20-member crew were stopped in the mouth of the Persian Gulf because of the vessel’s environmental pollution. The ship seizure was the latest in a series of escalations in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018.

Associated Press

