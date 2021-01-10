Several arrested after armed standoff with Kenosha police

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha police say several people were arrested early Sunday and several weapons were seized after a standoff that occured when police responded to reports of gunfire. Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a release that one of the officers responding to the call shortly after midnight Sunday saw a group of people outside the home and at least one person fire a handgun into the air. The people fled inside when the officer identified himself. The suspects were eventually arrested with help from the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team. Police say they do not believe the incident has any connection to protests relating to Tuesday’s decision by a prosecutor to decline charges against the Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake.