Protesters arrested for criticizing Kazakhstan’s vote

MOSCOW (AP) — Dozens of people protesting Kazakhstan’s opposition-free election have been arrested in the country’s capital and in its principal city. Five parties are competing Sunday for seats in the lower house of parliament, but all are loyal to the government. The country’s only registered opposition party declined to field candidates. More than 30 demonstrators were detained in the principal city of Almaty, according to the news agency Akipress. The Interfax news agency said more protesters were also detained in the capital, Nur-Sultan. The ruling Nur Otan party is expected to maintain or increase its current domination of the parliament of the former Soviet republic, which is rich in oil, gas and mineral resources.