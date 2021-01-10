Patberg, Holmes lead No. 19 Indiana women past Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 21 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 14 and 19th-ranked Indiana walked away from Wisconsin 74-49. Patberg drained five of seven 3-pointers and dished five assists as the Hoosiers had 16 assists on 27 field goals. Holmes grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Grace Berger added 12 points and six assists. Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers with 23 points and eight rebounds, her sixth game of 20-plus points. Imani Lewis added 10 for Wisconsin, which has lost to Indiana six straight times.