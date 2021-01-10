Packers host Rams Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers will play the L.A. Rams in the Divisional round of the playoffs Saturday at 3:35 p.m., the NFL announced Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.

The matchup is set. #Packers will host the Rams in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3:35 p.m. CT at Lambeau Field 📰: https://t.co/OlUpuxQ4im#PackersUnited | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4llPHiZn4x — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 11, 2021

The Rams upset the Seahawks in Seattle Saturday to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Packers are coming off the lone bye of the playoffs this year, and will face a Rams team who is dealing with a lot of injuries.

L.A.'s top two quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, and All-Pro defender Aaron Donald left Saturday's game with a rib injury.