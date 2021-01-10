N. Korea’s Kim adds title: General secretary of ruling party

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state media reports leader Kim Jong Un was given a new title, “general secretary” of the ruling Workers’ Party, at the party’s ongoing congress. The post was held by his late father and grandfather. Kim already was the top party leader, but the new title is seen as a symbolic appointment aimed at bolstering his authority amid growing economic challenges. Kim inherited leadership of North Korea upon his father’s death in late 2011 and has consolidated his grip on power through executions and purges that removed potential rivals. He holds other leadership posts including chairman of the State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of the North’s 1.2 million-member military.