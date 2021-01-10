Missing Green County infant found dead

VILLAGE OF ALBANY (WKOW) -- The infant reported missing on Saturday in Green County has been found dead, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ also said authorities are no longer looking for a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicates that a baby girl was born on Jan. 5 at an Albany residence, then carried from the home by the father of the newborn. The father told the investigators he turned the infant over to an unidentified third party, an acquaintance of his, and the child has not been seen since.

The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Green County Sheriff's Office. The DOJ said the investigation of the death is still active. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at 608-328-9400.