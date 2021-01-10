Important tips on preventing hypothermia

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While we aren't in the negatives yet, current cold weather may still be a threat. You can become hypothermic without even being exposed to freezing temperatures.

Frost-bite is an issue too. Local medical experts alert you to the difference between the two, and how to handle both.

Aspirus internal medicine Dr. Larry Gordon said, "frostbite typically concerns the temperature, the wind chill, and the amount of skin exposed."

The more you cover-up, the less likely you are to have issues. But frostbite can happen quickly. If it happens to you, Dr. Gordon said your next move should be to soak the area in warm water (not hot water).

Hypothermia is typically considered a long exposure concern.

Dr. Gordon said energy is key to staying warm. The best thing you can do is eat, and stay active.

But as the number of huts grows on the lake, so does concern for hypothermia from falling in bodies of water.

"You're gonna get hypothermia a lot quicker, and the reason for this is because you're wet. The water is going to wick all your heat away," said

Dr. Gordon.

In that case, remove all wet clothing from your body, and re-cover yourself in warm, dry clothes. It's also never a bad idea to seek medical attention.

Dr. Gordon urges to always bundle up and never go into freezing temperatures for long periods of time alone. If you become hypothermic, it is only a matter of time before you lose consciousness.