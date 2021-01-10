Federal Officials Warn About COVID-19 Vaccine Scams in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Federal officials are warning Wisconsin residents about the possibility of online and phone scams that convince people they're participating in COVID-19 vaccines.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it's already identified multiple vaccine scams in the state. These scams aim to gather sensitive information about individuals, and often come in the form of phone calls, text, or social media messages.

FBI special agent Christopher Farrell said, "any other type of interaction with someone regarding COVID-19 to be very suspicious of it. You know do not give financial information over the phone, do not give medical information unless you know its your doctor."

Lisa Schiller, director of investigations and communications for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin, told Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) bureaus in other states have already received reports of vaccine-related scams in recent weeks.

"Scammers follow the news. So of course now with all of the talk about the vaccines in the news, scammers are going to try to benefit from that," Schiller said. "They’re going to catch consumers while they’re most vulnerable and try to take advantage of that."

The FBI says if you're contacted about a vaccine, or clinical trial that you think may be a scam go to the IC3.gov