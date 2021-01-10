Africa exceeds 3 million COVID-19 cases, 30% in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the continent passed the milestone of 3 million confirmed cases COVID-19, including more than 72,000 deaths. South Africa accounts for more than 30% of the continent’s total with more than 1.2 million reported cases, including 32,824 deaths. The high proportion of cases in South Africa, could be because the country carries out more tests than many other African countries. South Africa is battling a resurgence of the disease, driven by a variant of the virus that is more contagious and spreading quickly. Many hospitals are reaching capacity, yet the numbers of those infected are expected to continue rising.