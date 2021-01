WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Around 7:30 am Saturday morning, the Wausau Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at Fleet Farm in Wausau.

Officials say the fire is out however, fire crews remain on the scene to overhaul and assist Fleet Farm staff.

They also say due to smoke and water still in the building it is doubtful they will reopen Saturday so they're asking you to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire, is under investigation.