United Way of Marathon Co. and Community Foundation add $60,000 to COVID-19 response fund

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Since March 2020 Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin and United Way of Marathon County, have worked hard to provide funding and resources for non-profits struggling through this pandemic.

So far the two organizations have donated over $550,000 in COVID-19 community response funds. But soon they will be able to help even more non-profits in our area as they now have an additional $60,000 to meet the demand of those in need.

"When we have times of adversity wonderful communities like this come together and to be able to be that conduit to help generous individuals generous companies and generous companies be able to support our local non-profits who are struggling and who are all serving individual needs for community members that's what's great about our community," said Tim Parker, CEO for Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin.

For any non-profits that would like to apply for this funding, click here for more information.