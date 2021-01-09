Thriller on ice, Evergreens beat Hodag’s 4-3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander Hodag boys hockey went into town Saturday night to take on the DC Everest Evergreens on the ice.

Rhinelander got point on the board first scoring early on in the first period.

The Evergreens responded in the second period when RJ Schulz took it downtown and Alex Falowski shot landed in net, to tie the Hodags 1-1.

Rhinelander took to a rebuttal quickly, scoring one more with seven minutes left in the 2nd.

The hodags and Evergreens both went on to rack up points, tying it up at 3 in the final minutes of the game, but DC Everest had the last word.

Final score: DCE 4 Rhinelander 3

While we were unable to capture the finale finale moments, you can see for yourself on DCE's Youtube stream of the game. click the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WJHeCx4nQs