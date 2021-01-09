Some still waiting for stimulus checks after IRS issue

WKOW) -- The Internal Revenue Service says more than 100 million economic stimulus payments have been deposited into bank accounts nationwide.

But for millions of people, their money from the second round of relief was lost temporarily.

The IRS says it's resolved the issue and people should be getting their money soon.

"I tried contacting TurboTax and they give me the runaround and the IRS gives me the runaround and my bank has no idea what's going on so I feel like I'm in limbo," Christine Brush of Baraboo said.

She got her stimulus check in the spring with no issues, but this time around it was held up by TurboTax.

In a statement, TurboTax said an IRS issue caused this problem, but that people should start receiving their payments Friday.

"We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay," a spokesperson said.

Brush, who just had surgery and is only able to work part time right now, says time is of the essence.

"Even though it's not a lot, it's still pretty important 'cause I have teenage boys to raise and bills to pay," she said.

The IRS says the payments were sent to a temporary bank account that was created when their 2019 tax return was filed.

But a similar issue happened with the first set of stimulus checks.

Neither Turbotax nor the IRS said why this happened again and how it could be avoided if there are more payments down the road.

Brush says she's very worried about that.

"There are talks about a third stimulus so if that does get passed I hope that programs like TurboTax and H&R Block, I hope that they figure out what's going on so it doesn't happen again in the future," she said.

The IRS says if you don't get your payment, double check your mail, since it may come as an actual check or debit card.

Otherwise, you can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax returns.