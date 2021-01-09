Snowmobile clubs continue working through a difficult season

ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- A confusing start to the snowmobiling season as this week the Oneida County Snowmobiling Council opened the trails then immediately closed them.

"The club does prepare in the late summer months early fall when we’re out doing our trail brushing and so on with treason and limbs and things like that so we had gotten that all in and then we were all ready to go," said Jim Wendt, Trail Boss for Bo Boen Snowmobile Club and President for the Oneida County Snowmobiling Council.

But even though they were prepared for this year's snowmobiling season, little did they know, mother nature had a different plan in-store.

Jake Holsclaw, Recreation Warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said, "it is a really tough time you know when everybody’s really itching to get going everyone wants to get out on the trails they wanna hit it hard and I get it it’s a lot of fun."

However, the current snow conditions on the trails have made it nearly impossible to open. Now, snowmobile clubs like Bo Boen in St. Germain continue to put in the work in hopes of getting riders on the trails soon.

"St. Germain is in two counties so Vilas county opened a week ago, then confusion rained in Oneida county where we open for two days and re-closed so it’s not open in Oneida county at all," said Wendt.

Because the trials aren't in top-notch shape riders are finding other ways to get out, like taking their snowmobiles onto frozen waterways, forcing officials to remind riders to be safe.

"We had 19 fatalities last season between January and March and really one serious injury crash or one fatal crash is too many and we want people to be safe out there," said Holsclaw.

Snowmobile club officials hopeful more snow is on the way.

If you aren't sure what trails are open, click here for more information.