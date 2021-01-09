Mild and tranquil through midweek, then windy and colder

There were peeks of sunshine during the afternoon through northeastern and eastern Wisconsin, otherwise cloud cover lingered. Highs in our area ranged through the 20s.

The clouds will linger this evening and tonight as a weak trough of low pressure tracks through. Some patchy fog will be possible as well.

Sunday will begin with cloud cover and patchy fog in the area, but some clearing is then expected. Lows and highs for the day will be seasonally mild again.

The somewhat mild and relatively tranquil weather pattern we have been experiencing lately will continue through mid week. Weak low pressure systems moving through will bring more clouds and the chance of flurries Tuesday and Wednesday. Some fog will be possible at night and during the morning.

Cold fronts moving through the region Thursday and Friday will bring plenty of wind, the chance of some light snow or flurries, and a cooler trend with temperatures closer to or slightly below average for a while.

Have a good night and a splendid Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. January 9, 2021