Increase of donations post-holiday season helping those in the community

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - After a season of gift-giving and cleaning out homes and closets, families are going out with the old and in with the new as donation numbers across the community have increased.

Goodwill has seen an increase in donation numbers since the season of giving ended, but Mikyla Weilage, customer experience team leader, said that the generosity didn't just start there.

"Especially because of the pandemic, this year we have had amazing donations," said Weilage. "It seems with people being stuck at home more, they are hitting that Spring cleaning early."

Weilage said they have seen an increase in apparel donations but the donation numbers in that area are always huge. She said about half their store is apparel so these donations are important. Recently, she said they have seen an increase in old Christmas decorations coming in which is normal for after the holidays.

Goodwill isn't the only store in town that takes donations. Although the Habitat for Humanity ReStore accepts donations for different things like furniture and building materials, store manager Steve Baker, said donations have been strong this holiday season.

"Lots of people swapping out appliances, doing indoor remodeling projects, cleaning out their basements and stuff for family," said Baker. "Everyone is done with their holiday shopping and they are replacing the old stuff with what they have recieved."

Habitat for Humanity accepts many items that Goodwill can't take, like large appliances and tools.

Both Baker and Weilage explained that all items people donate are crucial.

At Habitat for Humanity, the money they raise from donations helps families in the Coulee Region in need. Baker explained that it also gives donated items that still have life in them a new home.

For Goodwill, donations are not only important to the community and those who shop there but also to provide jobs for people in the community.

"Our mission is to elevate people by eliminating barriers to employment," said Weilage. "We want to hire those who have trouble getting jobs elsewhere. A lot of our workers in that area are people with disabilities."

Whether you are starting a new project at home or cleaning out your closet, remember that your donations could help someone in need so before throwing something out, make a call to either store to see if they can take your items.