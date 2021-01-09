Control center fire shuts down half Mexico City subway lines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fire in the control center of the Mexico City subway has killed one woman and sent 32 other people to the hospital, while knocking out service on half of the subway lines in the city of 9 million inhabitants. The capital’s Metro system normally carries over 130 million passengers each month. The smoky fire hit the control center building in downtown Mexico City early Saturday, and while it was brought under control, half the system remained out of service late Saturday. The victim has been identified by city prosecutors only as a 20-year-old woman. Local media say she was a security guard.