Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers have pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. Officials are hopeful they are honing in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment detected a signal from the aircraft. The transportation minister told reporters Sunday morning authorities have launched massive search efforts after identifying the possible location of the crash site.