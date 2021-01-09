36 more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 120 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thirty-six more people were added Saturday to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 120 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,054 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 23 from the day prior.

Of those, 242 are in the ICU, down 2 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,046 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,568 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 445,886 or 88.3 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

hosp. Jan. 9 36 120 5155 22326 Jan. 8 40 136 5119 22206 Jan. 7 40 99 5079 22070 Jan. 6 60 5039 21971 Jan. 5 95 4979 Jan. 4 9 51 4884 21580 Jan. 3 5 80 4875 21529 Jan. 2 1 49 4870 21449

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

