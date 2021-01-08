Wisconsin surpasses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) — Wisconsin officially met two COVID-19 pandemic milestones in one week.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows over 5,000 individuals in the state have died as a result of the virus.

Now, the state records over 500,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

On Friday, DHS reports 3,474 new cases and 7,128 new negative test results, which is a 33% positivity rate.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in the state to 502,012. Of those, 464,443, or 93.2% are considered recovered.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases has been rising since December 19, as of Friday it is 2,715.

The state, for the second day in a row, reports 40 deaths. This brings the total of those who have died in the state from the virus to 5,119 (1% of positive cases).

The seven-day average for deaths has been rising since January 4, as of Friday it is 36.

DHS reports that 136 additional COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Throughout the pandemic a total of 22,206 cases have been hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,077 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 244 are in the ICU, up one from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.