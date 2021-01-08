WI Office of Children’s Mental Health releases annual report

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health released its annual report on Thursday.

In it, the office identifies barriers to accessing mental health services. Social and economic disparities played a big role in children not being able to access mental health.

The report also looks at some of the things the department did to support families and children during the pandemic. One of the tools created is the feelings thermometer- a way for children (and adults) to identify their feelings and take actions to make themselves feel better.

To read the full report, click here.