West girls stay perfect on season, other area scores

West girls stay perfect on season, other area scoresUpdated
Here are the area sports scores from Friday, Jan. 8. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Merrill 45 Wausau West 59
- Assumption 53 Newman Catholic 14
- Port Edwards 40 Tri-County 22
- Rosholt 67 Gresham 45
- Marshfield 50 Wisconsin Rapids 57
- Lakeland Union 72 Northland Pines 20
- Antigo 41 Rhinelander 56
- Edgar 60 Athens 43
- Medford 47 Mosinee 43
- Pacelli 44 Almond-Bancroft 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Auburndale 73 Chequamegon 55
- Lakeland Union 69 Northland Pines 61
- Bonduel 62 Rosholt 54
- Marshfield 53 Wisconsin Rapids 44
- Mosinee 51 Medford 62
- Shiocton 62 Iola-Scandinavia 69
- Wausau East 59 D.C. Everest 82
- Wausau West 63 Merrill 53
- Assumption 47 Rib Lake 42
- Newman Catholic 66 Phillips 61
- Marathon 75 Prentice 50