West girls stay perfect on season, other area scores

Here are the area sports scores from Friday, Jan. 8. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Merrill 45 Wausau West 59
  • Assumption 53 Newman Catholic 14
  • Port Edwards 40 Tri-County 22
  • Rosholt 67 Gresham 45
  • Marshfield 50 Wisconsin Rapids 57
  • Lakeland Union 72 Northland Pines 20
  • Antigo 41 Rhinelander 56
  • Edgar 60 Athens 43
  • Medford 47 Mosinee 43
  • Pacelli 44 Almond-Bancroft 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Auburndale 73 Chequamegon 55
  • Lakeland Union 69 Northland Pines 61
  • Bonduel 62 Rosholt 54
  • Marshfield 53 Wisconsin Rapids 44
  • Mosinee 51 Medford 62
  • Shiocton 62 Iola-Scandinavia 69
  • Wausau East 59 D.C. Everest 82
  • Wausau West 63 Merrill 53
  • Assumption 47 Rib Lake 42
  • Newman Catholic 66 Phillips 61
  • Marathon 75 Prentice 50

Brad Hanson

