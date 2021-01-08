UWSP rapid community testing ends soon

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The last day for University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point rapid testing is in about two weeks.

The free rapid testing was made available to community members back in November.

The goal was to identify those in our area who may have COVID-19 and ultimately help slow the spread of the virus.

Officials for the school say many community members took advantage of this resource.

"It's been very successful," said Tony Babl University Police Chief for UWSP. He went on to say, "we've tested over 9,000 people so far and I think it's been a great service to our community, we just about fill up every day for the appointments."

Testing will be available until January 22nd.

Even though UWSP will no longer have community testing available, other locations will such as your local health department.