US sanctions prominent Iraqi politician over rights abuses

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on a prominent Iraqi security official, accusing him of serious human rights abuses. The Treasury said on Friday that Falih al-Fayyadh stands accused of “directing and supervising the killing of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators” in 2019 and must be held accountable. He is the chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella of mostly Shiite militias, including powerful Iran-backed groups, and has served as national security advisor. There was no immediate comment from al-Fayyadh. A new and expanded U.S. law allows the United States to target any foreigner accused of human rights violations and corruption.