UK regulators approve use of 3rd vaccine against coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — Britain has authorized a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, the third to be licensed for use in the country. The Department of Health said Friday that the vaccine meets the regulator’s “strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality.” Britain has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, although they are not expected to be delivered to the U.K. until spring. So far Britain has inoculated 1.5 million people with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccines. With hospitals overwhelmed with patients, England under a national lockdown and medical personnel under unprecedented strain, the quick uptake of vaccines is ever more critical.