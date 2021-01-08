Thomas Street development receives approval from committee and neighbors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The previous Thomas Street development proposal planned for apartments, but after the community said "no way", developers proposed single family homes and the committee gave the "okay".

The new proposal includes six two-story single family homes to be owned by its occupants, not rented. Something residents in the neighborhood say they're in favor of.

While the original plan would have benefitted the city in dollars, neighbors felt keeping the single family home style intact was more important.

Wausau business development specialist Sean Fitzgerald said, "The first proposal was 7 million dollar project, that would have brought in $70,000 for the city. The new proposal it totals about 1.3 million for the whole scope of the project, that will bring in roughly $12,000 in tax money for the city, so it is a large step back for the taxable income for the city but it is a big step forward in response for what the neighbors asked for."

While the single family home concept is considered a step in the right direction by neighbors, some still believe the price point of over $200,000 a home is too high for the area.



The proposal will go to the city council on January 26th, if approved, the only thing left is permits, and construction.

The city says if all goes well, the project will break ground in Spring 2021 and reach completion of all six homes in spring of 2022.