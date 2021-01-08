Swedish prime minister defends Christmas shopping mall trip

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is defending his visit to a mall to buy a Christmas present for his wife despite Swedish authorities repeatedly having urged people to stay away from shopping centers to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Lofven, who didn’t break any law, was the latest Swedish official to have gone against the advice to refrain from going to shopping malls and other crowded places. On Wednesday, the head of of the government agency that sent out text messages to millions in Sweden urging them not to travel resigned after a vacation to Spain’s Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year.