Should parents talk to children about the chaos on Capitol Hill? Experts weigh in

(WAOW) — As the country still grapples with the riots that occurred in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, the question of talking to children about it comes up.

Child mental health experts encourage parents to talk to their children about peaceful protests.

However they say children should not be exposed to violence.

"For young kids it really shakes them to the core when they see something like that happening. I tell parents they really don't need to talk about it with their kids or show them; and when I say young kids I mean 4th graders and under and 5th graders maybe," said Lee Shipway from Peaceful Solutions Counseling.

Shipway said if your child questions why you censored some images or videos for them explain to them why.

If a child approaches wanting to know what happened it is OK to give them a brief summary without too many grim details.