Rioters fired, face company boycotts after storming Capitol

NEW YORK (AP) — Rioters are facing repercussions at work for their participation in storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Some business owners are being trashed on social media and their establishments are being boycotted. Rank-and-file employees at other businesses have been fired. More than 90 people have been arrested since Wednesday when loyalists to outgoing President Donald Trump disrupted lawmakers as they met to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. People on social media have been trying to identify rioters photographed or filmed at the Capitol Wednesday, pressuring companies to fire those employees.