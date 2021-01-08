Rapper DaBaby arrested on Beverly Hills weapons allegation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released from a Los Angeles County jail after an arrest in Beverly Hills, where police said he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive. Beverly Hills police say DaBaby, whose legal name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle. He was released after posting bail. A message to his representatives seeking comment was not immediately returned. DaBaby’s song “Rockstar” was among the biggest hits of 2020, and is nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.