Portage, Marathon counties starting to vaccinate phase 1A healthcare workers not affiliated with large systems

(WAOW) — Portage and Marathon Counties remain in phase 1A of Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccination plan, but are starting to branch out of who they vaccinate within the phase.

This phase is defined as: “individuals who provide direct patient services or engage in healthcare services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID19.”

Large health care systems, like Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic have been vaccinating its employees for two weeks now.

Both counties now say that those within Phase 1A but not affiliated with a health care system can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Portage Co. asks organizations and individuals that meet phase 1A criteria call 1-715-345-5350 or email PCPublicHealth@co.portage.wi.us. From there the County will work to coordinate vaccinations as they become availalble.

Those in Marathon County can register for vaccinations through Marshfield clinic. Click here for more information.

According to the Portage Co. press release, anyone with the ability to telework is not considered in Phase 1A.

Marathon Co. says it's estimated that phase 1B is still weeks away, and are waiting on more guidance of who will be included in this category.

Generally, phase 1B includes "Essential Workers."

The next phase, 1C, will be adults over 65 or individuals with underlying health conditions.