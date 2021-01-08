Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer has died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, intensifying the questions about the defeated president’s remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol police to secure the area. The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the Wednesday riot. He is the fifth person to die in the melee. Discussions are underway about Trump’s fitness to remain in office. One Republican lawmaker publicly joined Democrats in calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to force Trump out. Meanwhile, Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20. President-elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.