People enjoy the outdoors with luminary walk at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- People were able to get outside and enjoy nature Friday evening with a luminary walk at Monk Botanical Gardens.

This is the third year there has been the walk and they continue to grow with popularity.

"A lot of people that aren't familiar this is kind of their first introduction to Monk Gardens and it always brings people back because it's such an enjoyable time," said Katie Roettiger, the garden's interim Education and Program Director.

There are walks scheduled in February, March and April. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

When there is snow on the ground you can bring snowshoes or rent a pair. The trails will also be cleared for easy walking without snowshoes.

Masks are required, as is social distancing with anyone outside of your group.