Opera and theater’s Prototype Festival pushed mostly online

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world’s top festivals of contemporary opera and theater has shifted format because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The ninth annual Prototype festivals opens with the world premiere of “Modulation,” a self-guided digital work for distanced times by 13 composers exploring isolation, identity, and fear. Two other world premieres will be presented through Jan. 16, including “Times3″ a digital work by composer Pamela Z and theater artist Geoff Sobelle shown on a video board in New York’s Times Square, and “Ocean Body,” a multi-screen and music installation for in-person audiences of eight at a time.